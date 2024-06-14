Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FI opened at $147.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

