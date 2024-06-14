Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.32. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 63,838 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

