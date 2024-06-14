ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.24

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 15166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ODP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in ODP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

