OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 802,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 547,458 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 48,262 shares of company stock worth $717,078 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.