Oppenheimer Boosts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $40.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on URGN

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ URGN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. 1,517,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,052. The stock has a market cap of $466.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.08. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $7,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.