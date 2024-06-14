Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $580.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.58.

Shares of ADBE traded up $68.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.30. 4,814,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

