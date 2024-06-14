Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,088 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.01. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

