Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,655 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.