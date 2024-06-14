Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

