Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $502,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

