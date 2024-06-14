Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $9.63 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 6.3% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.