Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

