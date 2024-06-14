Optimist Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,922 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

