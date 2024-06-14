Optimist Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,295 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NetApp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $127.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

