Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.