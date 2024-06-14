Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

