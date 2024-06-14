Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

