Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,044.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,349,000. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

