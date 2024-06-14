Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $139.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

