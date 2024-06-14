Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 9.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

