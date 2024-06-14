Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 11.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $139.90 and last traded at $137.93. 15,671,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 8,204,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

