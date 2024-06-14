Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones Acquires 4,000 Shares

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Orion by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 1,375.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

See Also

