Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 91,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

