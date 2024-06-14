Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 91,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

