Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,836 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Darien Spencer sold 286 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $1,384.24.
Ouster Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OUST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 91,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OUST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
