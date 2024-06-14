Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.58.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.