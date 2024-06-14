Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NYSE OXM opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

