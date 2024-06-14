Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.02, but opened at $97.70. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $96.86, with a volume of 94,898 shares.

The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.