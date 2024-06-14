Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,788,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 216,392 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 78,081 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,615 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

