Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Paul J. Hastings Sells 880 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $24,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. 40,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

