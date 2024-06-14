Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Paul J. Hastings Sells 880 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $24,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
PCRX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. 40,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.