Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Riker Sells 3,970 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.03. 101,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

