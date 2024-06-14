PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $21.61. PagerDuty shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 383,079 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.