Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 593 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $13,692.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.23. 8,502,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 192.93, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,246.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

