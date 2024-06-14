Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $319.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

