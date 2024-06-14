Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Parkland Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.13 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.14 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.05.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.