Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Patria Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

