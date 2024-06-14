Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Patria Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Patria Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
