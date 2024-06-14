Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 342,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 306,863 shares.The stock last traded at $12.83 and had previously closed at $12.58.

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $744.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

