Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

