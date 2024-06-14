PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.60

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAY opened at GBX 608.12 ($7.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £442.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,413.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 431.46 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 621.75 ($7.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.60) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

