PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.60

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PayPoint Price Performance

LON:PAY opened at GBX 608.12 ($7.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £442.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,413.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 431.46 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 621.75 ($7.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.60) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPoint

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

See Also

Dividend History for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.