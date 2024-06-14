PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

