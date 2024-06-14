PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,460 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 148.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS BAUG opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

