PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

