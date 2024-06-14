PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock opened at $248.72 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
