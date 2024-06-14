PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

