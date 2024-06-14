PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.