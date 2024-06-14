PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
