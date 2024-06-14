PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $210,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $142.49 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $639.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

