PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.