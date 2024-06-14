PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 335.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $545.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

