PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,084 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

