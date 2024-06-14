PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 529 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

