PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

